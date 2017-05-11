MMH, Siemens help Myanmar optimise port operations

Siemens has partnered Myanmar Mahar Htun Co.Ltd (MMH) to provide technology solutions to Myanmar's ports.

The partnership will allow MMH to equip ports with better facilities, such as technology-enabled cranes, to improve productivity and enhance safety features on site. This is also in alignment with efforts by the Myanmar Port Authority (MPA) to increase the capabilities of the country's port facilities, said Siemens in a press release.

"Siemens' innovative technologies can enhance productivity; energy efficiency and flexibility, while at the same time fulfil the highest international safety standards and increased competitiveness in the market. Along with MMH and the MPA, we aim to enhance port optimisation to reliably handle increased traffic and trade volumes," said Christian Beckers, Head of Business Development, Digital Factory, Process Industry and Drives, Siemens Myanmar and Cambodia.

Known for its strategic location, Myanmar's ports are able to handle around 20 small tankers, with a total of 220,000 deadweight tonnes(DWT). This number is set to further rise with the expansion of its ports, particularly in the Yangon port which handles ships weighing up to 50,000 DWT.

The ports are also connected to key regional markets in China, India, Bangladesh, Thailand and Laos. Hence, the cranes are indispensible for transporting loads in terminals, industrial operations and shipyards.

"Growing demand for quality goods plus increase in trade and investments will create new opportunities for expansion of Myanmar's port and logistics sector. Hence, it is important for the terminals to be equipped with the ability to handle the surging amount of imports and exports expected in the coming years," added Beckers.

Apart from upgrading port facilities, MMH and Siemens also organised a seminar for customers to discuss challenges faced by different terminals and identify potential solutions to address these challenges.

"Our aim is to make Myanmar's ports more efficient as they expand, and this will in turn make the country more competitive on a regional level, and all the more attractive to investors and operators," explained Yamon Win, Executive Director, Myanmar Mahar Htun Co., Ltd.

Siemens said it will continue to provide state-of-the-art technology and solutions to other industries in Myanmar, such as manufacturing and logistics.

"As a reliable partner of the industry, we are committed to providing our customers with the knowledge and expertise required to improve efficiency, productivity, flexibility, quality, throughput time and time-to-market. We aim to continue this momentum and focus on contributing to Myanmar's economic development," concluded Beckers.

