More than 12 organisations in Indonesia could have been hit by WannaCry

"However, in general, the attack was not significant as compared to that reported in other countries," says Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Rudiantra.

The number of institutions in Indonesia affected by WannaCry ransomware could be higher than the early reported 12, said the country's Communication and Information Minister Rudiantra in a report by Antara News published last Saturday (20 May 2017).

"We have received a report confirming that 12 institutions were affected, but the figure could be higher," Rudiantra revealed at the graduation ceremony of Malang Muhammadiyah University on Saturday.

"However, in general, the attack was not significant as compared to that reported in other countries," he added. The affected institutions came from plantation and manufacturing sector, universities, and vehicle registration centre.

On 13 May 2017, Reuters reported that two major hospitals in Jakarta - Dharmais Hospital and Harapan Kita - were struck by the ransomware attack.

In line, Rudiantra has reminded the public to regularly change the passwords of their e-mail and ATM accounts to avoid falling prey to such attack. "Regularly back up data, update software, or download the newest version of anti-virus software."

The WannaCry attack has affected more than 200,000 IT systems in at least 50 countries globally within a day of its launch on 12 May 2017.

