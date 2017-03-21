New consortium formed to develop smart mobility system for Hong Kong

The multi-year project will see the consortium exploring how Cellular-Vehicle-to-Everything technologies can be used to power Intelligent Transport Services



From left to right: Veni Shone, President of TDD Product Line and Acting President of Cellular V2X Solutions, Huawei Technologies; Alex Arena, Group Managing Director of HKT; Dr. Franklin Tong, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI; and Mantosh Malhotra, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies.

The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI), HKT Limited (HKT), Huawei Technologies Co. Limited (Huawei), and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (Qualcomm Technologies) recently formed a Smart Mobility Consortium.

The consortium will seek to utilise the power of Cellular-Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technologies to enhance the Smart Mobility pillar with Safe Mobility element. This goes beyond the existing aims of Efficient Mobility, Efficient Logistics, Barrier-Free Community and Adoption of Intelligent Technologies, according to a joint press release.

The C-V2X technologies are based on the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) release 14 specification. They operate through both network-based communications on commercial cellular infrastructure, as well as direct communications over the 5.9GHz band.

A C-V2X powered smart mobility system not only allows vehicles to connect to the cloud, but also enables vehicles to communicate with one another as well as with pedestrians, and to synchronise with infrastructure.

This "co-operative awareness" between vehicles, pedestrians and the road environment enhances mobility safety as well as enables autonomous driving. According to the Hong Kong Transport Department, more than 60 percent of all road accidents involve vehicle-to-vehicle or vehicle-to-pedestrian collision.

As such, the consortium aims to use C-V2X to introduce a series of Intelligent Transport Services in Hong Kong. This includes a warning mechanism for collision and control, assistance for cruise control and parking, and alert systems for speed and lane violations.

C-V2X will also be used to help drivers and traffic administrators identify potential loopholes and risks in aspects like road intersections, pedestrian crossings and traffic queues.

The consortium plans to work with the Hong Kong government, automobile industry, and other relevant industry stakeholders to make this multi-year project happen. Upon successful completion and rollout, the project is expected to lead to further opportunities for related sectors including shipment, ridesharing, home-delivery, insurance, infotainment, and mobile healthcare.

"Smart Mobility is the key to transform urban transport in a Smart City. With the application of C-V2X technology, assisted driving alerts vehicles and pedestrians in advance about emergency traffic conditions, which will make the roads safer and Hong Kong a better living city. And with the emerging 5G technology, autonomous driving will revolutionise the experience of transport in Hong Kong," said Alex Arena, Group Managing Director of HKT.

1 2 Next Page