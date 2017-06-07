Nine in 10 Chinese travellers now have the means to travel more frequently: Sabre

So what can travel service providers do to take advantage of this?

Nine out of 10 Chinese travelers now have the means and are hoping to travel more frequently as compared to five years ago, according to a newly released report by Sabre.

The top three factors that have contributed to this increase in travel are higher disposable income (20 percent), enabling technologies that make travelling more convenient (17 percent), and increased access to relevant travel information due to the internet (15 percent).

The report also found that China's new generation of travellers who grew up with the Internet is more demanding when it comes to travel experiences.

The top three motivations for these travellers are: to find an outlet where they can relax (25 percent), have a good time with friends or family (22 percent), and seek a better understanding of foreign cultures (17 percent).

It was also revealed that Chinese travellers prefer the flexibility to plan independently (78 percent). However, 46 percent of them believe there are too many travel options and information available today that they need support and help from travel service providers to help determine what is useful and relevant to them.

Support and information they wish to receive from travel service providers include:

More information on local culture and history on destinations from travel agencies (64 percent)

Flight and travel details that can be easily accessed from airports and local destinations from airlines (55 percent)

Personalised services (44 percent) and more opportunities for a cultural exchange from accommodation services (43 percent).

"As China continues to cement its position as the world's largest outbound travel market, it's especially important that travel service providers and businesses have a deeper understanding of the Chinese traveler's evolving preferences to effectively cater to their needs," said Alan Chen, regional director, North Asia, Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific.

"Technology and the continued increase in disposable income are driving today's Chinese travel industry growth. As traveller motivations and preferences evolve, there is a great opportunity for the travel industry players to support and cater to their needs," added Chen.