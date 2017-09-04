Ninja Van rides its way into Thailand

Customers in Thailand can now use this service to get their parcels delivered countrywide within one to three days.



Credit: Ninja Van Thailand Facebook Page



Logistics company, Ninja Van, has officially launched in Thailand last Monday (28 August 2017).

Through this service, customers in Thailand are now able to pick up and deliver parcels quickly, and at a low cost.

This is because the company uses proprietary tech and algorithms to manage fleet and optimise routes, which helps clients to reduce cost and maximise efficiency when they use the service to deliver/receive parcels.

"As our tagline states, we aim to take 'the hassle out of the parcel' making logistics fuss-free so our customers can focus on their business. We have scoped out the market in Thailand and tailored a range of solutions, not just for large e-commerce businesses, but also small and medium sellers and individuals who wish to send parcels within the country," explained Lai Chang Wen, CEO and co-founder, Ninja Van.

With the Ninja Easy mobile app - which was launched in April- customers can place an order for a "Ninja" to pick up their parcels within 90 minutes from anywhere within Bangkok, and have it delivered within one to three days.

Alternatively, they can arrange for a delivery person on the company's website, easy.ninjavan.co, or contact 06-0002-4003.

For a limited period, rates for regular deliveries will be quoted at 18 baht, and free pick up from homes will be offered across Bangkok and Greater Bangkok.

In other provinces, normal delivery service is quoted at 22 baht. Same day or next day delivery services will be available soon

Currently, Ninja Van Thailand has a team of over 500 drivers and riders.

The company expanded into Thailand after marking its presence in other Southeast Asian countries, such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.