OCBC Bank enables customers to make P2P payments without exiting their current mobile app

Customers can do so via the OCBC Keyboard, which is now available to those using mobile devices on Android 4.4 KitKat or higher.



OCBC Keyboard. Credit: OCBC Bank

With the new OCBC Keyboard, customers of OCBC Bank who are using mobile devices running on Android 4.4 KitKat or higher can now make peer-to-peer payments without having to exit their current mobile applications.

To use the service, users will need to first update their OCBC Mobile Banking app to the latest version and perform a one-time set up to enable the OCBC Keyboard and make it the default keyboard on their phone.

Thereafter, they can tap on the OCBC Pay Anyone icon on the OCBC keyboard without exiting or switching from their current app, select a recipient from their contact list, and complete a transfer using OCBC Pay Anyone within the keyboard. Once the payment is completed, the user can continue accessing the original app.

According to OCBC, payments are secure as they are authenticated with the sender's mobile banking credentials and one-time passwords.

If the recipient is PayNow-registered, he will receive the payment directly in his bank accounts. If not, the recipient will receive an SMS link, which will require the passcode created by the sender in order to collect the money.

The OCBC Keyboard follows the launch of the OCBC Pay Anyone service being integrated with Apple's Siri and iMessage for iPhone users in 2016. The move enabled customers to make instant funds transfers with a voice command to Siri or within the iMessage app while engaged in a chat.

In May this year, the bank consolidated all OCBC Pay Anyone e-payment services into a single standalone mobile payment app for customers' convenience. The app now hosts peer-to-peer QR code payments via PayNow, QR code payments to NETS merchants, peer-to-peer e-payments and the integration of OCBC Pay Anyone with Apple iPhone's Siri and iMessage.