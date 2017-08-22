Philippine Airlines continues free in-flight Wi-Fi service

Passengers can enjoy free 15 MB of internet service.



Credit: Philippine Airlines' Facebook page

Philippine Airlines is extending its free in-flight Wi-Fi service to allow passengers to surf the internet or use social media for 30 minutes or 15 MB for free.

"The free Wi-Fi offer was very well-received when we first launched it for a limited period. We are very proud to be the first airline in Asia to offer free Wi-Fi onboard for all passengers traveling on international flights that are equipped with the service," said PAL President and COO Jaime J. Bautista.

Passengers can connect to the Wi-Fi by switching their phones to airplane mode and connecting to the myPAL hotspot. They can then ppen the browser to display the log in web portal or manually enter portal.inflight.onair.aero.

Passengers can also pay to extend their use of the internet. They just have to select their internet price plan (35 MB for US$5 or 150 MB for US$20) and pay through credit card online or buy a scratch card from the cabin crew on board.

"We continuously work towards addressing our passengers' needs and have also come up with more affordable renewal price plans, and soon, access to hi-speed internet even while flying at 30,000 feet. This latest offering, which enables customers to stay connected inflight, is the airline's way of demonstrating its 'heartfelt' service philosophy," said Bautista.