Philips Lighting uses chatbots to enable retail through Facebook

Consumers in Singapore can now buy Philips Lighting products via Facebook Messenger.



Credit: Philips Lighting

Customers of Philips Lighting in Singapore can now buy their products through Facebook Messenger, following the company's launch of its own chatbot on Facebook.

The chatbot will also provide round-the-clock assistance to the customers and give product recommendations based on the user's inputs.

In a press statement, Philips Lighting said the launch of chatbot is part of their LEDs Get Smart campaign, which aims to educate the consumers on the benefits of installing the right lights at home.

The company has also partnered Lazada Singapore to launch its store on the e-commerce platform.

These initiatives aim to tap on Singapore's e-commerce market, which is expected to be worth US$5.4 billion (S$7.4 billion) by 2025, according to a joint report by Temasek Holdings and Google. They are also in response to the Singapore's government push to digitalise the retail sector, according to Philips Lighting.

"The partnership with Facebook and Lazada Singapore will serve as an excellent opportunity for Philips Lighting to tap onto the growing e-commerce market segment to unlock new business revenue. These platforms will enable us to bring light beyond illumination to Singaporean households, connecting their home lighting systems to the Internet of Things, a viable first step in building homes in a Smart Nation," said Alok Ghose, Managing Director and Cluster Leader for Philips Lighting in Singapore, Malaysia and Exports.

