Ramco expands footprint in China with new strategic deal

Credit: Ramco Systems' Facebook page.

Global aviation software provider, Ramco Systems, has secured a strategic deal with one of the top five global aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for its joint venture in China.

Ramco declined to identify the OEM, however, it said the China-based manufacturing centre will leverage Ramco Aviation Suite to automate its maintenance and engineering, supply chain, human capital management and payroll functions on a single platform.

This will allow the OEM to configure and track airport components and gain visibility of stock, as well as provide advanced reporting support. It will also address the local statutory compliance requirements for human resource, payroll and finance.

"With this win, we now have two of the top five Global Aircraft OEMs as our client...With China expected to become the world's largest aviation market in the next decade, this win will pave way for further growth from the region," said Virender Aggarwal, CEO of Ramco Systems.

China aims to increase its general aviation airports from the 310 to 500 before 2020, according to Civil Aviation Administration of China in a report posted by State Council of the republic.

Ramco first entered the Greater China aviation market in 2016 with the deployment of its Aviation Suite at Far Eastern Air Transport. This was followed by other partnerships with with Bedek-Lingyun (Belinco) on November 2016 and the China Southern Airlines General Aviation last July.