Samsung and Brightstar partner for mobile device management

Samira Sarraf | Aug. 21, 2017
Creates new opportunities for growth.

samsung logo on building
Photo via ARN

Samsung Australia has announced a partnership with telecommunications company, Brightstar, that is set to result in a suite of mobile device management (MDM) solutions using the Samsung Knox platform.

According to the company, the collaboration will help create new opportunities for growth and development in enterprise mobility management solutions.

"The decision to partner with Samsung Knox means we will fulfil a gap in the MDM solution market that our customers are facing - limitations imposed by current MDM solution offerings, such as manual mobile device customisations, increased IT administration costs to deploy the device configurations and the need for constant IT support," Brightstar Australia managing director, Cameron Cooper, said.

"With this partnership, we will be able to offer our enterprise customers streamlined, high quality MDM solutions with the ability to deliver a simple, tailored user experience, resulting in time and cost savings," Cooper said.

With the partnership, Brightstar will be able to offer flexibility, easy control over-the-air and MDM customisation, as well as the ability to support multi-layer security policies or protocols on compatible devices. 

"Samsung is committed to working with our partners and customers to develop the best possible solutions for Australian businesses," Samsung Electronics Australia vice president, business and enterprise mobility, Steven Sherry, said.

"Our partnership with Brightstar to deploy the Knox solution represents an incredibly strong proposition for enterprise customers seeking the security, customisation and scalability of Samsung Knox, when combined with the depth of expertise and robust service offering that is synonymous with Brightstar around Australia."

Combining Samsung Knox's security platform and Brightstar's deployment of wireless asset management (WAM) services into the enterprise market, will result in the delivery of high quality and fully customised Samsung devices directly to enterprise customers.

Knox Workspace is an on-device container that isolates business from personal applications and data with powerful security.

 

