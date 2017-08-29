Senate approves bill aiming to streamline business registration, licensing in the Philippines

The bill promotes the use of digital processes to reduce red tape on business registration processes in the government.



Credit: Graphicstock

The Senate has approved the third and final reading of the Senate Bill No. 1311 or the Expanded Anti-Red Tape Act of 2017, which aims to simplify business permit and licencing system processes in the Philippines, last Tuesday (22 August 2017)

"This landmark legislation is our answer to the clamour from the business sector and government agencies to ease [the process of] doing business in the country, to make our country competitive and compliant with sound global business practices and standards," said Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, bill sponsor and the chair of the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship.

The bill promotes the use of digital processes, through the proposed establishment of a Business One-Stop-Shop (BOSS) and a Central Business Portal, to reduce red tape on business registration processes in the government.

BOSS is a one-stop business facilitation service which will enable city/municipality's business permitting and licensing system to receive and process manual and/or electronic licence, clearance and/or permit applications.

When signed into law, all municipalities and cities without an electronic mechanism will be mandated to establish BOSS for submission and processing of permit, licence and clearance applications.

However, cities and municipalities with an online mechanism must digitally receive and process applications. They must also make the downloadable forms, checklist of requirements, step-by-step procedures, and schedule of fees available for businesses.

Besides that, the bill also proposed the development of a cloud-native Central Business Portal that will serve as a central system to receive applications from businesses. It will connect government agencies to receive common business applicant data or information needed to process application.

Faster license, clearance application

The bill proposes a maximum of three days for both national and local government units to process simple applications for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). However, government units are given a maximum of 10 days for complex applications from the time the application is received.

Meanwhile, the bill prescribed a maximum of 30 working days to process applications of special type businesses that require clearances, accreditation and/or government licenses.