Siemens collaborates with AAIS to further digitalise Singapore’s aerospace industry

They will showcase how digitalisation can be effectively implemented into new and existing processes.



(From left to right)Allan Ferrie, Vice President of Association of Aerospace Industries (Singapore) and Raimund Klein, Executive Vice President for Siemens (ASEAN), Digital Factory and Process Industries and Drives, with the signed Memorandum of Cooperation.

Credit: Siemens

German conglomerate, Siemens, has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) with the Association of Aerospace Industries Singapore (AAIS), to digitally transform the aerospace industry in Singapore.

Under the partnership, both companies will jointly organise a range of activities, which revolve around the topic of digitalisation to further equip and educate AAIS employees on the latest technologies and trends.

Siemens will also conduct seminars, workshops, real life demonstrations and site visits to provide participants with better understanding on the technical aspects for its range of products and services.

"Digitalisation is a major trend and innovation driver. It empowers companies to enhance their production processes, creating completely new business and growth opportunities that would enable them to remain competitive. We look forward to working closely with AAIS to raise the standards of Singapore's aerospace industry," said Raimund Klein, executive vice president, Siemens (ASEAN).

Allan Ferrie, vice president of AAIS, added: "We are very pleased to partner Siemens in this digital transformation Initiative. Our aim is to facilitate the adoption of digitisalisation by the aerospace industry in Singapore. The digital transformation journey is not easy, but will strongly position us to deliver better value to customers and raise Singapore's competitiveness."

This collaboration strengthens Siemens commitment to Southeast Asia. The company recently launched its first fully integrated Digitalization Hub in Singapore to co-create digital Internet of Things (IoT) applications with customers and partners.