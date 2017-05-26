Singapore Airlines to leverage IBM’s iOS apps to enhance flight operations

The FlyNow and Roster apps will provide pilots ease of access to pertinent information, which helps them make more informed and quicker decisions.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group will soon be using IBM's MobileFirst iOS apps to enhance its flight operations.

The apps, FlyNow and Roster, will provide SIA pilots with updates on pre-and-post flight matters. The apps will also digitise manual processes often conducted during airline operations and improve customer experience, IBM said in a press release.

Starting mid-June, SIA pilots will have access to these two apps on their company-issued iPads. Pilots will receive real-time information on flight plans. They can also review check-ins, details on crewmembers, technical circulars and historical reports on Fly Now app.

Meanwhile, the Roster app will help pilots better manage their work schedules. The app provides a 60 -day overview of flights, and also alerts pilots' if their visas, passports and other flying certifications are due to expire.

"A smooth and safe flight is always top priority for airlines," said explained Dee Waddell, Global Managing Director, IBM Travel & Transportation.

He added: " Today, we are seeing forward-thinking airlines like Singapore Airlines investing in digital technologies like the MobileFirst for iOS, which integrates analytics with mobile apps, to improve efficiencies and enhance the passenger flying experience. Equipping the pilots with the Fly Now and Roster apps on the iPad offers them ease of access to pertinent information at their fingertips, which helps them make more informed and quicker decisions."

