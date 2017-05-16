Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Industries »

Singapore to digitise paper parking coupons

Nurdianah Md Nur | May 16, 2017
Developed by URA, HDB and GovTech, the app is being tested by public sector officers and will be available to the public later this year.

carpark

Paper parking coupons may soon cease to exist in Singapore as the government aims to replace them with a digital parking mobile app.

The app is developed by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Housing & Development Board (HDB), in partnership with the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech).

Motorists can use the app to key in their vehicle number, select the car park, indicate their parking duration and start parking.

The app automatically calculates the charges that motorists have to pay based on their parking duration on a per minute basis. It allows motorists to track the validity of their parking session, and extend their parking session at their convenience instead of having to return to their vehicles to add more paper coupons to do so.

A refund will be given if motorists choose to end their parking session earlier.

Public sector officers will first test the app this month and next at selected public carparks in the city area, such as the carparks around Bugis, Tanjong Pagar and Tiong Bahru.

Feedback gathered from the trial will be used to improve the app for better user experience. The improved app will be available for the public to test in the later part of this year.

 

1 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED WHITE PAPERS

Leadership for the IT revolution

Who runs the workplace? Millennials

VIDEO: Driving Digital Innovation with Cloud Integration

CIO finds storytelling challenging but crucial

How Philippine businesses are faring in the digital transformation race

APAC organisations report average revenue loss of US$250,000 to DDoS attacks

MMH, Siemens help Myanmar optimise port operations

Adita Technologies leverages SAP’s public cloud to streamline international operations

Philippines’ UnionBank builds, deploys and manages apps with IBM

Malaysia Airlines at cutting edge with new real-time, space-based alerting system

WannaCry attacks: Former Malaysian hacker predicted healthcare target

What eCommerce boosts will Malaysia receive from Alibaba's post DFTZ moves?

Global ransomware attacks prompt national 'WannaCry' alert from CyberSecurity Malaysia

Digital Economy seen as lifeline by business leaders, Malaysia study reveals

How a LoRa Smart City deal in Malaysia signals a Blue Ocean market