Singapore’s HOPE Technik opens office in China to boost subsidiary’s growth

The engineering firm hopes that SMIC will become the gateway for SESTO Robotics to offer its automated guided vehicle solutions to businesses in China.



SESTO Robotics offers a suite of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) solutions to help manufacturers automate labour-intensive processes. Credit: HOPE Technik

Singapore engineering firm, HOPE Technik, has opened its first overseas office in the newly-launched Singapore Manufacturing Innovation Centre (SMIC) in Guangzhou, China to accelerate the sales and growth of its SESTO Robotics subsidiary in the Chinese market.

Established this year, SESTO Robotics offers a suite of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) solutions to help manufacturers automate labour-intensive processes.

"The opening of the Guangzhou office marks a significant milestone for both SESTO Robotics and its parent company HOPE Technik as it provides us with an excellent base for reaching out to the Chinese market requiring quality and intelligent automation solutions," said Michael Leong, CEO of SESTO Robotics.

SMIC is located in Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City and provides a venue for Singapore's technology solutions providers to offer its products to businesses in China.

"On top of engaging clients and potential system integrators in the South China region, we envisage SMIC to be the gateway for SESTO Robotics to offer our AGV solutions to other Chinese regions," added Leong.

HOPE Technik is accredited by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) for its SESTO group of products.

"Since being accredited, HOPE Technik has evolved and expanded its range of innovative SESTO AGV products, and has also built a strong track record both in Singapore and overseas. The establishment of SESTO Robotics and setting up of its first overseas office in Guangzhou provides a strong beachhead for SESTO to rapidly grow in the international stage," said Edwin Low, director of Accreditation@IMDA.