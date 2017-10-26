Singapore's Manufacturing Alliance to help manufacturers digitalise

How will the alliance -- made up of four key trade associations -- jointly develop and roll out initiatives to enhance the capabilities of the manufacturing industry in the republic?



Manufacturing alliance forged between SIAA, SMF, SITF and SPECTA on 25 October 2017. Credit: SMF

Manufacturers in Singapore will soon be able to receive more help on their digital transformation journey with the establishment of the new Manufacturing Alliance.

The Manufacturing Alliance will serve as a platform to coordinate, conceptualise and formulate initiatives to "enhance the capabilities and competitiveness of the manufacturing industry", said Douglas Foo, president of Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF). By doing so, it hopes to leverage the strength of each alliance member while avoiding potential duplication.

However, the Manufacturing Alliance will neither replace the work of each member nor interfere directly with each member's agenda and operations.

Alliance members include SMF, Singapore Infocomm Technology Federation (SiTF), Singapore Precision Engineering & Technology Association (SPETA) and Singapore Industrial Automation Association (SIAA).

As part of the collaboration, each member will lead at least one alliance initiative, while the remaining members take on secondary roles to support it.

Members will also share and promote common industry best practices and knowledge to support the initiatives under the Manufacturing Alliance.

In addition, members can actively tap on the technological expertise of other strategic partners for the purposes of the Manufacturing Alliance's initiatives.

There are currently four initiatives of the Manufacturing Alliance. They are: