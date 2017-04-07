Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Southeast Asian retailers have distorted view of online transactions

Anuradha Shukla | April 7, 2017
This directly impacts the quality of shopper engagement and the volume of customer acquisitions, according to Criteo.

Southeast Asian retailers lacking a cross-device perspective will have a distorted view on up to 41 percent of their online transactions.

A new report by Criteo indicates that in the long run, this distorted view results in inefficient allocation of marketing spend. This in turn has a direct impact on the quality of shopper engagement and the volume of customer acquisitions.

Criteo thus emphasise the need for retailers to deepen their understanding of cross-device consumer behaviour and align marketing strategies to maximise ROI.

"In today's competitive landscape, e-commerce businesses cannot afford to draw the wrong conclusions and waste money on the wrong channels," said Alban Villani, General Manager, Southeast Asia, Criteo. 

"They must turn to cross-device measurement to ensure accurate attribution, before investing optimally in high performing engagement and sales channels. Retailers who successfully deliver a seamless and personalised customer experience across devices will then stand out from the rest," Villani added.

 

Accurate and scalable measurement

Marketers should consider how much cross-device shopping may cost in ad wastage if they do not have accurate and scalable measurement.

User-centric, cross-device measurement enables retailers to more accurately track conversions and optimise marketing spend.

Criteo notes that global e-commerce conversion rates are 1.4 times higher than seen with a device-centric approach.

Today consumers depend on their smartphones for both searching and purchasing. This makes it even more important for retailers to provide a synchronised experience across desktop and mobile devices.

In Southeast Asia, smartphones are involved in about 25 percent of all online retail sales, with a year-on-year increase of 44 percent, while tablets continue to decline.

On smartphones, add-to-basket and conversion rates increased 49 percent and 19 percent year-on-year respectively.

 

