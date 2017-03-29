Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

SSIA,OCF promote the adoption of open IoT standards in Singapore

Nurdianah Md Nur | March 29, 2017
To ensure that upcoming connected devices are able to communicate with one another regardless of manufacturer, operating system, chipset or physical transport.

connected cities

In preparation for the explosion of connected devices, the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) and the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) have announced a collaboration framework in Singapore.

According to a joint press release, the Singapore internet of things (IoT) market is expected to be worth more than S$700 million by 2020.

To enable organisations to tap on this, the OCF has created a specification to ensure that connected devices are able to communicate with one another regardless of manufacturer, operating system, chipset or physical transport.

Under the partnership, SSIA will promote the adoption of OCF's specification to startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore. SSIA will also enable SMEs to explore the applications and potential development of this new collaborative platform.

"Having software and hardware systems that are interoperable is key to ensuring the Smart Nation programme is a success. We are pleased to be working with OCF to promote the adoption of open standards to support the IoT market in Singapore," said CK Tan, President of the SSIA.

 

