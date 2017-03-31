Tech ramp operators at Changi Airport use smartwatches to improve efficiency

Saving them the hassle of physically visiting control centre or using walkie-talkies.



Technical Ramp Smart Watch developed by TCS and SATS. Credit: TCS

SATS Tech Ramp Agents working at Singapore's Changi Airport can now receive real-time job and task notifications on-the-go via smartwatches.

Designed by IT services, consulting and business solutions company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and SATS, the Technical Ramp Smart Watch aims to increase operational efficiency by streamlining on-ground processes and enhancing communication, productivity, and safety.

Leveraging real-time GPS, the smartwatch allows SATS tech ramp agents to receive updated schedules and ad-hoc changes changes without having to rely on walk-talkies or physically visiting the control centres.

The Technical Ramp Smart Watch also enables SATS to closely track and monitor performance across the board. By capturing the start and completion time of each task, SATS can analyse the data to glean key performance insights to inform the meticulous planning needed to ensure flights land and get airborne safely and on time.

"In an industry that is becoming ever more competitive, constant innovation and productivity gains are essential," said Alex Hungate, SATS President and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. "In deploying smart watches and leveraging the Internet of Things, we not only drive greater efficiency, but also reimagine the role of the Tech Ramp Technician."

"Digitisation and mobility are creating exciting new opportunities and solutions that are transforming user experience, streamlining operations, and creating new efficiencies in airport services," said Girish Ramachandran, President, TCS Asia Pacific. "TCS is pleased to have worked with SATS, a key industry partner, to create a mobile solution that has brought immediate results to their operations."

