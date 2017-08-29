UK seeks to limit Brexit effect on personal data flows

With a new round of Brexit negotiations beginning Monday, the U.K. is seeking to ensure that businesses sending personal information to or through the UK are not left stranded when the country leaves the EU.



The European Union is preparing for a major upheaval in its data protection laws next year -- but that's not the only worry for businesses exporting the personal data of EU citizens: There's also Brexit to content with.

A new round of negotiations set to begin Monday is expected to address the legal basis on which businesses may send personal information to or through the U.K. after the country leaves the EU.

Businesses may only export EU citizens' personal information to jurisdictions that the European Commission has determined offer an equivalent standard of privacy protection to that available under EU data protection law. That will still be the case after the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) enters effect on May 25, 2018. A separate directive on the protection of data processed for law enforcement purposes is due to become law earlier that same month.

But businesses around the world should also be planning for the effects of Brexit, the British exit from the EU, particularly if they send EU citizens' personal data to or through the U.K. for storage or processing.

On March 29, 2019, the U.K. will cease to be part of the EU and, barring any agreement or arrangements to the contrary, the export of personal data from the EU to or through the UK will be banned.

The U.K. government is hoping to convince the Commission that U.K. law post-Brexit will provide sufficient privacy protection, and is seeking an "adequacy decision" that will allow the data transfers to continue unabated.

Late last week the government published a slim discussion paper seeking to play up the importance of data transfers in determining the U.K.'s future relationship with the EU. It's light on detail: just 15 pages to address future compliance with all existing EU data protection law and the 260-page GDPR that will replace much of it next year.

The flow of personal information contributed around 2 percent of EU gross domestic product (GDP) in 2015, and that will rise to 3 percent in 2020, according to Commission figures cited in the U.K. document. The government estimates that 75 per cent of the U.K.'s cross-border data flows are with EU countries.

While the EU is important to the U.K.'s data economy, the U.K. also accounts for a disproportionately large chunk of cross-border data flows worldwide -- 11.5 per cent in 2015, although it accounts for just 0.9 percent of the world's population and generates just 3.9 percent of its GDP.

