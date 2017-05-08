Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Industries »

Unified POS terminals to speed up checkout at stores under the Dairy Farm Singapore Group

Nayela Deeba | May 8, 2017
Available at Cold Storage, Market Place, Jasons, Giant, 7-Eleven and Guardian stores, the system is expected to reduce checkout times by 9 to 11 seconds.

cash register

Consumers in Singapore will soon experience shorter checkout times at 650 stores under the Dairy Farm Singapore Group (DFSG).

Cold Storage, Market Place, Jasons, Giant, 7-Eleven and Guardian stores will be fitted with unified Point of Sale (POS) terminals, as part of DFSG's partnership with Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS) and United Overseas Bank (UOB).

This implementation follows the successful pilot of unified POS systems at Giant hypermarket and Cold Storage outlets in Tampines in November last year, according to DFSG.

The unified POS terminals are expected to reduce checkout times by 20 to 30 percent (equivalent to 9 to 11 seconds) and improve productivity for all stores. This is because the system supports a wide range of credit and debit payment forms including NETS, NETS FlashPay, Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, UOB Mighty Pay and EZ-Link cards. The UOB Delight Card and 'Tap For More' Passion card have also been added into the system as co-brands.

To make payments, customers simply need to tap one of the above-mentioned cards or mobile devices on the unified POS system at the checkout counter. The system will automatically register relevant discount and reward points too. This process eliminates the confusion over which POS system to use and the wait for checkout attendant to activate card discounts.   

Once the payment goes through, customers will receive a single receipt. Customers are no longer required to insert one copy of the receipt into the drop-box at self-checkout counters.

"The different terminals required to receive ATM, credit, debit and contactless cards are not only cumbersome for the merchant, but confusing for customers, particularly those who pay at self-checkout kiosks. With the Unified POS terminal, however, that clutter is removed and payment is simplified and sped up. We are delighted to partner Dairy Farm Singapore Group in the installation of Unified POS terminals in all their stores island-wide. By the end of 2017, all our UOB POS terminals will be Unified POS terminals," said Choo Wan Sim, Head of Cards and Payment, UOB.

 "The implementation of the Unified POS system significantly simplifies and shortens the payment process for our customers. It has also the added benefit of improving efficiency which means that the cashiers now have more time to focus on what is truly important-serving our customers," added Tom van der Lee, Finance Director, Dairy Farm Singapore. 

 

1 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED WHITE PAPERS

How collaboration improves IT outcomes

How Adobe’s CIO blends IT and marketing

12 keys to creating an adaptable and agile organisation

How PwC is using IT to transform professional services

How IT leaders can get everyone involved in cybersecurity

Don't fear the robots, embrace the potential

Malaysia Airlines at cutting edge with new real-time, space-based alerting system

Dimension Data to enable digital transformation for Anchor Electricals in India

Why RegTech will be Asian banks’ next big focus area

China adds a quantum computer to high-performance computing arsenal

Malaysia Airlines at cutting edge with new real-time, space-based alerting system

Why has PIKOM's Outsourcing Malaysia opened a new Iskandar Malaysia centre?

Transformation allows Malaysia's BP Healthcare to deliver new services

Designing devices for a workforce in transformation in Malaysia: study

Disrupting the disrupters in Malaysia: part 2 of an exclusive with MDEC CEO Dato' Yasmin