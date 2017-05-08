Unified POS terminals to speed up checkout at stores under the Dairy Farm Singapore Group

Available at Cold Storage, Market Place, Jasons, Giant, 7-Eleven and Guardian stores, the system is expected to reduce checkout times by 9 to 11 seconds.

Consumers in Singapore will soon experience shorter checkout times at 650 stores under the Dairy Farm Singapore Group (DFSG).

Cold Storage, Market Place, Jasons, Giant, 7-Eleven and Guardian stores will be fitted with unified Point of Sale (POS) terminals, as part of DFSG's partnership with Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS) and United Overseas Bank (UOB).

This implementation follows the successful pilot of unified POS systems at Giant hypermarket and Cold Storage outlets in Tampines in November last year, according to DFSG.

The unified POS terminals are expected to reduce checkout times by 20 to 30 percent (equivalent to 9 to 11 seconds) and improve productivity for all stores. This is because the system supports a wide range of credit and debit payment forms including NETS, NETS FlashPay, Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, UOB Mighty Pay and EZ-Link cards. The UOB Delight Card and 'Tap For More' Passion card have also been added into the system as co-brands.

To make payments, customers simply need to tap one of the above-mentioned cards or mobile devices on the unified POS system at the checkout counter. The system will automatically register relevant discount and reward points too. This process eliminates the confusion over which POS system to use and the wait for checkout attendant to activate card discounts.

Once the payment goes through, customers will receive a single receipt. Customers are no longer required to insert one copy of the receipt into the drop-box at self-checkout counters.

"The different terminals required to receive ATM, credit, debit and contactless cards are not only cumbersome for the merchant, but confusing for customers, particularly those who pay at self-checkout kiosks. With the Unified POS terminal, however, that clutter is removed and payment is simplified and sped up. We are delighted to partner Dairy Farm Singapore Group in the installation of Unified POS terminals in all their stores island-wide. By the end of 2017, all our UOB POS terminals will be Unified POS terminals," said Choo Wan Sim, Head of Cards and Payment, UOB.

"The implementation of the Unified POS system significantly simplifies and shortens the payment process for our customers. It has also the added benefit of improving efficiency which means that the cashiers now have more time to focus on what is truly important-serving our customers," added Tom van der Lee, Finance Director, Dairy Farm Singapore.

