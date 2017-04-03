Malaysia's Internet Exchange calls for more international content players

Malaysia's MyIX wants to drive down port charges 47% for industry members.

Malaysia's Internet Exchange (MyIX) is inviting more foreign international content players to join the country's exchange in a bid to enhance peering and the local internet ecosystem.



An initiative under the national regulator Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), MyIX, which is operated by Persatuan Pengendali Internet Malaysia,' said this move - made recently during the non-profit organisation's 9th annual general meeting - will tap more International Content Brands ("ICBs") and regional internet service providers to peer directly with MyIX.



To date, several foreign companies have already peered with MyIX. They are S.I. Group Ltd (Cambodia), TATA Communications (Hong Kong) and ViewQuest Pte Ltd (Singapore).



Giving further context to this announcement, MyIX chair Chiew Kok Hin said: "MyIX will continue to drive its local agenda, but given that almost all local Internet Service Providers (ISPs), content providers and other players have already peered with us, it is timely to now woo foreign companies."



"This will generate more peering activity to benefit members and the local internet eco-system, while serving as a catalyst for MyIX to achieve world-class benchmarks and standards. Importantly, we will be taking a major step towards becoming a regional Internet exchange," added Chiew.



Reduction in port fees



Chiew said MyIX has also announced a reduction in port fees across the board for all port speeds ranging from 100Mbps to 10Gbps. "This will save members some 25-47 percent in charges, which will encourage them to upgrade their ports to facilitate faster speeds for consumers.""



Speaking of future plans, he said, "MyIX remains committed to bringing down port fees for members' benefit, with savings hopefully passed down to consumers. The reduction also enhances our overall value proposition to international players."



By encouraging members to upgrade to faster speeds, only port speeds of 1Gbps and above will be available - effective 2018 as 100 Mbps and 200Mbps ports will be discontinued and to allow for a greater number of higher speed ports, said Chiew.



Formed in 2006, MyIX is managed by a committee that comprises elected representatives of local Malaysian ISPs. MyIX's infrastructure consists of 6 Internet Exchange nodes of which 4 are in Bayan Baru, Johor Bahru, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu. These add on to the MyIX nodes located in the Klang Valley at Menara Aik Hua (AIMS), and CSF 1 (Telekom Malaysia, Cyberjaya). MyIX is modelled after the Amsterdam Internet Exchange and London Internet Exchange.



