This is how we'll help 5G transform Malaysia’s communications landscape and smart cities, says new partnership

Signed in KL: NEC Corporation of Malaysia and its subsidiary Netcracker join hands with Red Hat, Juniper Networks and Dell EMC.

Malaysia's communications landscape is about to experience a major transformation following the introduction of 5G technologies, according to a new collaboration involving NEC Corporation of Malaysia, its subsidiary Netcracker Technology, Red Hat, Juniper Networks and Dell EMC.



At the partnership launch in Kuala Lumpur, Chong Kai Wooi, managing director, NEC Corporation of Malaysia, explained why the local communications sector will change.



"Around the world we are seeing service providers in the US, South Korea, Sweden, Estonia, Turkey, Japan and China upgrading their network infrastructure in preparation to offer 5G communications services, which are imminent," said Chong.



"Commercialising such services, including the massive connectivity of people, transportation, objects and cities, is expected to take off in the next two to three years," he added.



Chong said, "To stay competitive in a global economy, service providers and enterprises in Malaysia will eventually have the need to adapt to 5G technologies."

Photo: (sitting from left) Mitch Lewis, VP of APAC Partner Sales of Juniper Networks, Damien Wong, Vice President & General Manager for ASEAN of Red Hat, Chong Kai Wooi, Managing Director of NEC Corporation of Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Mr. Chang HW, Head of Carrier Division of NEC Malaysia, Michael Tadault, SDN/NFV Sales Director of Netcracker, and Erwin Meyer, Regional Director - Asia Pacific South, OEM Solutions of Dell EMC during the SDN/NFV Solutions & Partnership Launch



Why the new collaboration



The five companies have collaborated to offer an end to end multivendor 5G-ready virtualisation platform for service providers and enterprises in Malaysia.



A 2017 study conducted by the European Communications on behalf of Netcracker, which surveyed individuals representing 56 different service providers in the communications industry from around the world, discovered that the top four benefits expected from SDN/NFV [Software-Defined Networking/Network Functions Virtualisation] solutions include reduced time-to-market, improved network efficiency, CAPEX savings and the opportunity to create and innovate new services, including over-the-top services.



"With our SDN/NFV 5G-ready solution, companies will be able to speed up the time-to-market for their potential communications services and/or any applications that run on 5G technology, improve cost efficiency and have the ability to offer new, revenue generating-services," Chong continued.



Today, service providers and enterprises need six to twelve months to introduce a new service, he said. With the full service SDN/NFV solution in place, leveraging on the Ecosystem 2.0 Program, the time to launch new enterprise services can be reduced by up to 70 percent, according to a research by Netcracker.



The 5G-ready virtualisation platform from NEC/Netcracker comprises Netcracker's Hybrid Operations Management offering, Business Enablement applications, and NEC/Netcracker's Virtualization Development and Operations Center and Multilayer SDN Controller.



How it will work



The Ecosystem 2.0 Program will include NEC Corporation of Malaysia and Netcracker positioning itself as a unit offering a full SDN/NFV solution. One capable of designing and deploying a network architecture concept, which uses IT virtualisation technologies to virtualise entire classes of network node functions into building blocks that may connect or chain together to create communication services.



The programme also includes: Red Hat's OpenStack Platform, a scalable Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution, which is designed to enable telcos to create modern infrastructure; Juniper's NFV networking services platform, which integrates physical and virtual elements, allowing enterprises the flexibility to deploy scalable, secure and high-performing networks with a simple and open architecture; Dell EMC NFV solution engineered its PowerEdge platform as well as NEC/Netcracker's Ecosystem 2.0 Program to simplify the task of operating multivendor SDN/NFV services, while reducing time-to-market and promoting fast service innovation.



"As the industry moves quickly towards 5G technology, getting the management and orchestration environment right is critical to enable new IoT use cases requiring dynamic network slicing," said Aloke Tusnial, chief technology officer of SDN/NFV, Netcracker.



Adding his comments, Damien Wong, vice president and general manager of ASEAN, Red Hat, explained: "Since 2015, we have been working with NEC on NFV system integration with Red Hat OpenStack Platform and now we are excited to extend this alliance to Malaysia. NEC's NFV system integrated with Red Hat OpenStack Platform is designed to deliver mobile packet core virtualization helping communications service providers (CSPs) to accelerate operations to achieve carrier-grade and carrier-scale systems."



Crucial point



Meanwhile, Mitch Lewis, vice president, APAC Partners and Alliances, Juniper Networks, added: "The industry is at a crucial transition, in which the gradual adoption of SDN/NFV infrastructure brings alongside with it tremendous opportunity in the transformative 5G economy. We greatly look forward to a close, continued partnership alongside our key alliance partners such as NEC as we drive networking innovation and help future-proof the networks for businesses across Malaysia and the world."



Erwin Meyer, regional director - Asia Pacific South, OEM Solutions, Dell EMC, agreed. "It is a time of unprecedented change globally in how service providers build and operate networks and services, and the focus on enabling businesses to realise the benefits of this new digital era is a top priority for Dell EMC."



Smart cities and social development



5G technology will help to enhance the smart cities or smart communities, said the partners. In addition, many governments are committed to staying current with technological developments and innovation to improve the lives of their citizens and continue to evolve in the global economy. (See - Why Penang Aspen Vision may be a global Smart City model: exclusive)

