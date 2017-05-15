Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

What eCommerce boosts will Malaysia receive from Alibaba's post DFTZ moves?

AvantiKumar | May 15, 2017
In the wake of DFTZ, MDEC's Dato' Yasmin, Alibaba's Jack Ma sign major new digital gateway deals in China in the presence of the Malaysian PM and Hangzhou's Municipal government.

MDEC, Alibaba in China tripartite deal

Photo - Tripartite MOU signing ceremony between (from left) Xu Liyi, Mayor of the City of Hangzhou; Dato'Yasmin Mahmood, CEO of MDEC; and Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba Group.  Witnessed by Dato' Sri Mohd Najib Tun Abdul Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia; Che Jun, Secretary of Communist Party of China's Zhejiang Provincial Committee; and Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma.

 

  Following the recent launch of Malaysia's Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ), two new moves involving the Malaysian government and Alibaba will forge a digital gateway to global expansion for local businesses.

On Friday (12 May 2017) in Hangzhou, China, national ICT agency Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) signed an agreement involving eCommerce giant Alibaba Group and Hangzhou's Municipal government, which will allow a link between DFTZ and Hangzhou Municipal's own e-hub under the Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP).

On the same day, Alibaba founder Jack Ma's vision of facilitating global trade vision (eWTP) for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) saw another move - an announcement that  Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, is to establish a datacentre  in Malaysia later this year. The planned datacentre will become the first global public cloud platform in the country.

In March this year, MDEC chief executive officer Dato' Yasmin Mahmood explained to Computerworld Malaysia the potential economic impact of DFTZ to local businesses. At that time, Jack Ma also painted a wider picture of Malaysia's role in a digital version of the Silk Trade Road.

In March this year, Alibaba Group established the first overseas e-hub under eWTP with MDEC, which is near the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, a one-stop online cross-border trading services platform, cooperation in e-payment and financing, and the development of e-talent training that will support Malaysia's planned transformation into a digital economy.

 What happens next?
 
  Dato' Sri Mohd Najib Tun Abdul Razak, prime minister of Malaysia, and Che Jun, who is secretary of Communist Party of China's Zhejiang Provincial Committee, together with Alibaba Group's executive chairman Jack Ma witnessed the signing of the tripartite memorandum of agreement in Hangzhou.

Jack Ma shows Malaysian PM around Alibaba HQ

 

