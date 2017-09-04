Why Malaysia's Digi went for LEED international green certification

Digi has become the first telecom in Malaysia to receive the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certificate.

Digi Telecommunications (Digi) said it has become the first telecommunications provider in Malaysia to receive the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification from the US Green Building Council (USGBC).



Haroon Bhatti, who is Digi's chief human resource officer, explained that the certification was for the company's recently refurbished headquarters - often called D'House - in Subang Jaya.



LEED certification attests the environmental performance and sustainable design of a building.



Bhatti said the headquarters focused on sustainability. This included 100 percent electrical energy star rated equipment and light fittings, which have already helped Digi cut power density to 60 percent annually. Water flushing systems have resulted in saving 42 percent of water per year. The company also included locally manufactured recyclable content for new materials and low volatile organic content (VOC) for paint, adhesive and sealant used among others.



He said LEED "is the second green related certification that Digi has received for its buildings. In 2011, Digi's Technology Operations Centre received the Provisional Gold Certification from the Green Building Index, Malaysia's green rating tool for buildings, making it the first green data centre in Malaysia."



Explaining why Digi sought LEED approval, Bhatti said the move goes beyond the importance of developing a suitable work space for employees. "It is a decision to run a responsible business by way of managing our impact on the environment. The inclusion of sustainable elements into our workplace has allowed us to improve our energy efficiency, carbon emission and materials consumption."



"Minimising our environmental footprint is a key part of our sustainability commitment, in addition to driving an ethical business that values our people and extends the benefits of digital connectivity to empower communities at large," he said.



