8 in 10 APAC banks still in early stages of omni-experience maturity

Credit: Graphicstock

Asia Pacific (excluding Japan)'s banking sector is lagging behind its global counterparts in terms of strengthening the omni-channel experience for their products and services, according to IDC Financial Insights.

The research firm expects around 86 percent of financial customers in the region to be active on digital channels by 2020, of which 15 percent will be exclusively transacting on their channels.

Despite this, more than 80 percent of the banks are still in the early stages of their omni-experience maturity, which are ad hoc and opportunistic. These banks are still not able to keep pace with the changing needs and requirements of the customers.

While most of the banks attempt to offer an omni-channel interaction with the customers, the experiences are inconsistent and half-hearted, the research firm added.

This is thus a wake-up call for banks to improve their omni-channel initiatives.

"Omni-experience is in the top three priorities of the banking sector in Asia Pacific. Still, we see more than 80 percent of these banks in the early stages of the maturity model, much behind the United States, indicating that there is a large opportunity that can be captured by investing in digital transformation and creating superior customer engagement," said Sneha Kapoor, senior research manager for IDC Financial Insights.

The research firm added that delivering a consistent omni-channel experience to meet customer's needs will help banks improve loyalty among their customers, employees, and partners.

"Several customer trends in the Asia Pacific region will drive the pursuit of omni-experience excellence. Certainly, financial institutions must respond to the big shift toward multichannel interactions and how these interactions are increasingly integrated to customer lifestyle," said Michael Araneta, associate vice president of IDC Financial Insights Asia/Pacific.