Dealing with cyber attacks

Cybersecurity is finally getting the attention it deserves, as cyberattacks increase in number, get more complex, and do more damage than before.

Steven Wong, President of the Association of Information Security Professionals (AiSP) shares his thoughts with Computerworld Singapore on the state of cybersecurity in Singapore. He also highlighted the importance of inculcating good cybersecurity habits since young, and having skilled cybersecurity specialists to combat cyberthreats.

Computerworld Singapore: The WannaCry ransomware attacks made a lot of headlines globally recently. What are your thoughts on WannaCry?

Steven Wong: WannaCry was not something we've experienced in the past. The rate of expansion was worrying. Ransomware attacks usually keep their targets small because it is easier to trace, but WannaCry was a large-scale attack. This attack is a wakeup call for many professionals in the industry, especially since IT/security teams usually have limited time and resources.

Computerworld Singapore: In general, how ready is Singapore to deal with cyber threats?

Wong: Singapore is not doing too badly, although it is difficult to rank. The WannaCry ransomware did affect us, but if gives me some comfort knowing that we are in good hands, as a lot of measures are being taken to ensure that we are wary of cyberthreats.

For example, organisations are educating their employees on cybersecurity. Even students are given training and classes on cybersecurity in schools to raise awareness. That is good for a start, as it shows that Singapore is not taking this topic for granted.

Computerworld Singapore: Why is it important to teach young people about cybersecurity?



Wong: [Today's] young kids and teenagers are very digital savvy, but many of them may not realise the extent of cybersecurity vulnerabilities that are part of the digital equipments they are using such as mobile phones and laptops.

If they have the mindset to secure their devices [such as by using passwords or patching] since young, it becomes a habit. Eventually, through education, they will be aware of cyberthreats, and can do more to prevent further damage to their devices when they face a cyberattack.

They will no longer need reminders to protect their devices. They will also be cautious and proactively report cyberattacks when they happen. This will help [lighten the workload of] cybersecurity professionals and perhaps enable security teams to better trace hackers behind cyberattacks.

Computerworld Singapore: In your keynote at the Computerworld Singapore Security Summit, you mentioned that it is necessary to have the right cybersecurity specialist within an organisation. Why do you think so, and what can organisations do to protect themselves against future attacks?

