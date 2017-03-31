Hong Kong-headquartered telco consolidates service and support with Dimension Data

Outsourcing has enabled the telco to improve the speed and quality of its technical support, while cutting operational costs.

A telecommunications provider headquartered in Hong Kong has tapped on Dimension Data's expertise to consolidate its service support and maintenance.

The carrier is under a three-year agreement with Dimension Data Hong Kong. The Service Level Agreement (SLA) includes networking, security, and uptime services.

In a press release, the telco reported a 15 percent reduction in the cost of network and IT operations after outsourcing the support for its services to Dimension Data. The company has also observed a significant improvement on the speed and quality of its technical support.

In addition, the telco's IT team can now shift its focus from managing the products and services of different vendors to high-level issues such as long-term strategic development.

"Ultimately, by fully understanding the client's requirements through different levels of its operations, Dimension Data has achieved the goal we strive for in every engagement - to become a trusted services partner. Furthermore, the depth of our expertise and breadth of our technical capabilities enabled us to demonstrate superior agility and create an extremely competitive offering," said Steve Lam, Managing Director at Dimension Data Hong Kong.

