New HPE has perfect synergy for Digital India

Our focus on hybrid IT and intelligent edge is benefitting Indian CIOs' IT infra, says HPE India MD Som Satsangi.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has a different DNA post its split from HP. The tech giant has shed off few business lines and acquired companies like Nimble, Naira, Simplivity in the recent past. CIO India spoke with Som Satsangi, Managing Director, HPE India on the new HPE and its value proposition to Indian CIOs and CTOs in 2017 and beyond.

You have been at the helm of HPE'S India operations for two quarters. What changes have you implemented for business growth in 2017 and beyond?

When I took over as India MD in late 2016, HPE India was doing well in the enterprise and large segments, but we were missing out on SMEs and mid-market. The competition continues to be intense in enterprise accounts. Our focus on growing bottom pyramid accounts pushes us to be more aggressive. We have beaten our internal numbers over the last couple of quarters as our run rate has improved significantly in the mid-market and SMB segment in India. While leading sales for over a decade at HPE, I realized that delivering committed end-to-end projects flawlessly for large customers is a challenge at times. India is all about relationships, as a well-executed project gets you reference customers. We were good at break/fix, but professional services and delighting customers happened only on priority. The directive to fix customer problems by HPE teams has led to customer delight in end-to-end delivery. The big focus areas in HPE's global strategy are hybrid IT and intelligent edge.

And Pointnext services will deliver end-to-end solutions from point to the datacenter of an end organization.As HPE India was one of the fastest growing markets for HPE in Q2, 2017 also looks promising. We are pursuing right initiatives on all fronts - strategy, execution and focus. We are not focusing on an individual product category, but ensuring the growth of end-to-end product portfolio by pitching value prop to our customers.

Let's talk about HPE Synergy. Have you encountered roadblocks with Indian CIOs adopting this new concept into their IT infra?

On the contrary, India is the leader of Synergy deployments across APAC at present. We have over eight customers including India's largest banks, automobile companies and telcos, among others. We are also expecting their confirmation to be amplified as our reference customers. These large customers contemplating to move on prem to public cloud liked what Synergy has to offer.

The HPE OneView convertor allows multiple frames that can be controlled, and the Synergy convertor takes an image everytime you need to configure and reconfigure. HPE Synergy is a different strategy that promises a purely software defined layer on top of the metal piece configuration.We have the largest installed pipeline of Synergy customers in APAC that's doing phenomenally well. Initially, we thought it might take time to gain accepted but Indian CIOS are far more aware of tech trends and their benefits.

