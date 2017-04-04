Singapore LOB leaders are driving digital transformation

Marketing, Human Resource, Finance and Operations leaders expect to take charge of their technology needs in the next 24 months, either independently, or in collaboration with IT.

Singapore line of business (LOB) leaders believe that digital technologies can help address changing customer behaviour and enable them to succeed in their roles, according to Fujitsu's research.

They said that such technologies provide real-time access to accurate information, enable them to achieve goals more quickly or efficiently, and allow them to spend less time on manual tasks.

Despite the benefits of digital technologies, only half of the 500 Singaporean leaders from Marketing, Human Resource, Finance and Operations polled claimed that their organisations have already begun an organisation-wide digital transformation journey. Less than 40 percent of them also think that their organisation's digital transformation strategies are mature.

Business leaders also felt that their IT department does not understand their needs as business users. As such, 20 percent of them have bypassed their IT departments to make technology purchases on their own.

The survey also found that LOB leaders across all roles expect to take charge of their technology needs in the next 24 months, either independently, or in collaboration with IT.

Besides that, LOBs in Singapore identified payments-related technologies and location-based services to have the most greatest impact on them. They also realise that they may need to embrace artificial intelligence and internet of things platforms in future.

"Singaporean LOB leaders welcome digital transformation and want to see more of the benefits from digital technology implementations in coming months, even going so far as to take a more active role on IT decisions. It is imperative for the CIOs and the IT department to collaborate more closely with LOBs to ensure that they are not only maximising value for LOBs with the digital solutions they want, but also fulfilling organisational goals at the same time," said Wong Heng Chew, Country President, Fujitsu Singapore.

