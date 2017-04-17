Southeast Asia prioritises employee device security, customer experience

Top priorities for businesses and IT leaders, says Dell report.

Singapore, April 13, 2017 – Employee device security and customer experience are top priorities in Southeast Asia (SEA) for businesses and IT leaders.

Findings of a study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Dell indicate that firms in SEA are at the crossroads between meeting financial goals and creating a niche for themselves in the new age digital economy.

63% of respondents said their top business priority would be to improve customer experience. 71% of the business and IT leaders across organizations in SEA said that reducing costs for their organisations was their topmost priority.

Understanding device diversity has been identified as the key to talent retention, with 48% citing better devices as a pull factor.

“The workforce of today is a highly interconnected one with new technologies empowering people to perform at their best. IT and business leaders are embarking on a workforce transformation strategy as they need to equip their workforce with the right devices and software to optimise productivity,” said Rakesh Mandal, director and general manager, Client Solutions, South Asia and Korea, Dell.

Legal liability issues

81% of respondents expressed their concerns about the legal liability issues arising from Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies. 44% said organisation-wide breaches originated from employee devices.

75% of survey respondents agreed that replacing older PC hardware with newer PC hardware would significantly improve the security landscape for organizations.

75% said they will look at resolving user authentication vulnerabilities.

As today’s employees want to work from multiple locations and use several different devices, they are demanding faster refresh cycles, an enhanced user experience and corporate support for all their devices.

53% of respondents cited complexity from vendor management as an inhibitor for effective management. The same percentage (53%) said the frequency of security PC breaches was a top concern for firms.

The report advises firms to partner with technology providers for holistic PC lifecycle management solutions. Business leaders need to focus on changing the way the company functions and CIOs must provide the tools to better understand and address the diverse needs.

