Taking a bi-modal approach to IT governance

Alain Duminy of ADB discusses how IT leaders can overcome the new challenges of IT governance with the bi-modal approach at the Computerworld Philippines Security Summit.



Alain Duminy, IT Advisor and Head of IT Governance and Portfolio Management Unit of Asian Development Bank

The shifting of IT to a system of engagement and the changing way of IT adoption in enterprises are bringing new challenges to IT governance, said Alain Duminy, IT Advisor and Head of IT Governance and Portfolio Management Unit of Asian Development Bank, at the Computerworld Philippines Security Summit on 25 April.

According to Duminy, IT teams nowadays are more concerned with engaging the businesses with their distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, and partners. "It's not about data anymore; it's about behaviour, how many likes you get, how many views you have, the habits of the people, the experience. After all, it's about people, people, and people."

He added that consumer products such as social media and wearables are increasingly being used in enterprises for work purposes, which indicates reversed adoption of IT in businesses. "This is what we called consumerisation. Things start in the consumer world and then they [are being used in/for] the enterprise."

To address these challenges, Duminy advised IT leaders to help their organisations to become agile by taking a bi-modal approach.

Keys to a successful bi-modal approach

Duminy noted that, it is important to build governance models that will fit the purpose of the project since there is no one-size-fits-all governance model.

In his presentation, he showed how the bi-modal approach combines two different project management methodologies: waterfall and agile.

The waterfall method can be used to define requirements, design, build, test, run, and deploy new functionalities of IT governance, while the agile method is a short cycle and focuses on quality and value delivery.

He added that the bi-modal governance can be extended to procurement for adaptive sourcing, flexible organisation and resource management, as well as budget approval and funding management.

In order for the bi-modal approach to IT governance to work, Duminy underscored the importance of management support in championing the move to agile and change in governance.

He added that businesses must design organisation workplaces to facilitate the agile culture, engage everyone, as well as promote, recognise, and reward agile behaviours.

Duminy also believes that improved IT governance will enable businesses to increase its IT delivery speed and agility, reduce IT costs, identify options that will help them minimise risks while maximising technology capabilities, and address opportunities to enable innovation.

---

Other stories from Computerworld Philippines' Security Summit 2017:

1