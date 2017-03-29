ConnectedLife helps Singaporeans look after ageing family members remotely

The solution will notify family members of loud noises, as well as provide updates on environmental factors that may affect the elderly's sleep quality.



Credit: Fujitsu.

ConnectedLife—a wellness and healthcare company that develops technology and applications for the Internet of Things (IoT)—has tapped on Fujitsu to help Singaporeans look after their ageing family members who are living independently.

Specifically, the company will incorporate Fujitsu's Resident Monitoring Solution (RMS) into its sleep wellness and bedroom safety module. The RMS consists of sound sensors and proprietary sensor algorithms for behavioural analysis.

The sensors detect activities as the elderly go about their sleep routines. The collected data, which are in form of motion and sounds, will then be sent to the sensor algorithm installed on ConnectedLife's cloud platform for analysis. Through this, the algorithm will be able to learn the behaviour of the individual.

Family members will receive real-time updates on the monitored person, such as loud noises that may be a result of falling, coughing, or snoring; and other environmental factors like temperature and humidity that may impact sleep quality. The notifications will be sent to their wearables, smartphones, and web applications.

Besides that, users can also use the emergency call button on the RMS to contact emergency services or a family member immediately.

"Our partnership with Fujitsu's IoT solution provides a further level of insight about the quality of sleep for our older adults, which can impact their day and overall well-being. The emergency button and speaker system on the device provides greater peace of mind for caregivers, and also allows us to provide AI assistant services to older adults as required," said David Ng, CEO of ConnectedLife, in a press release.

The new service is still in a six-month trial in Singapore and will be available in April 2017. It will also be available in Australia by July and to Europe thereafter.

