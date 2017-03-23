Jio improves bandwidth services in India with Ciena

The mobile network operator deploys Ciena’s multi-terabit converged packet-optical technology to power its 4G network core.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio), a mobile network operator in India, has deployed Ciena's multi-terabit converged packet-optical technology to power its 4G network core and offer faster bandwidth services.

Specifically, Jio deployed 6500 and 5430 Packet-Optical Platforms, powered by WaveLogic technologies. The 6500 converges packet, optical transport network (OTN), and WaveLogic Photonics in a single platform to streamline operations; while 5430 is a multi-terabit packet-optical switching platform.

"With Ciena we are not only able to provide robust scalability to offer new levels of data consumption, which is already 8 to 10 times above market levels, but also a supreme level of confidence in our network's reliability and level of service that stands out in our marketplace," said Jyotindra Thacker, President of Jio, in a press release.

"In fast-growing markets like India, there's a pent-up demand for more bandwidth not only for personal use, but also to sustain business growth and development. Jio understands the necessity in today's digital environment to provide high-bandwidth services anytime, anywhere," added Steve Alexander, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Ciena

