Why ASEAN businesses are at risk of data breaches

More than a third (38 percent) of employees in ASEAN companies do not comply with their company’s IT policies or do not know them at all, according to VMware's Digital Workspace study.

More than one in three employees in ASEAN companies are using unapproved personal devices for work, which may put the business at risk of data breaches.

This is according to VMware's Digital Workspace study based on a survey of 2,500 working adults in Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

Singapore and Malaysia (both at 38 percent) were found to have the highest number of employees who use unapproved personal devices at work, followed by Indonesia (34 percent) and Thailand (30 percent).

Overall, 81 percent of respondents admitted using their personal devices for work, specifically to check work e-mails (65 percent), access work files (41 percent), and conduct financial transactions (38 percent).

Alarmingly, one-third of the polled workers use the same password across multiple devices, while 29 percent save passwords as notes on their mobile device.

On top of that, the survey revealed that 38 percent of respondents do not comply with their company's IT policies or do not know them at all. Singapore topped the list with 50 percent.

"In the digital era, employees, devices, applications and data increasingly live beyond the physical walls of the workplace. As the benefits of digitisation extend across the organization to include a broader set of employees and endpoints, there is an urgent need to balance consumer preferences with enterprise security. The gaps, vulnerabilities and inefficiencies unveiled by the VMware Digital Workspace Survey findings establish the need to plug the gaps that could significantly hinder ASEAN's competitiveness and growth," said Ron Goh, President of VMware in Southeast Asia & Korea, in a press release.

