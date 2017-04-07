Addressing cyber resilience in the wake of Malaysia's DFTZ is crucial, says US security firm

Multi-cloud architectures need enhanced visibility and control within the digital economy hub.

The recent launch of Malaysia's Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) raises the importance of cybersecurity readiness, said some industry players.



As the first ever trade zone of its kind, cyber resilience is crucial for every enterprise within the national digital economy hub.



According to the 2016 Cloud Readiness Index published by the Asia Cloud Computing Association, Malaysia ranked #8 with 7.6 in cybersecurity posture to effectively combat cyberattacks, cited Alvin Tan, who is regional head, Malaysia and Singapore for US-headquartered security solutions firm Palo Alto Networks.



Tan said that security demands have evolved in tandem with new requirements and risks. This has been exacerbated by organisations expanding their IT architecture from traditional networks and data centres to private and public or hybrid cloud deployments.



He said that the addition of SaaS (software as a service) application usage into this mix is putting additional pressure on organisations. They need to secure all these architectures against increasingly sophisticated threats and adversary techniques now being used to gain access to assets and data regardless of where they are located - the network, in the cloud, or in SaaS applications.



IT leaders now have a multitude of complex security and operational challenges when putting in place solutions and procedures that prevent or mitigate cyber breaches while at the same time trying to deliver speed and agility to the business.

Tan said that traditional detect-and-respond approaches - using cloud-only security capabilities, and siloed point products - offer limited functionality. These lack "threat context from the network edge or at the user interface. This renders such options ineffective and add administrative weight.



The resulting holes in an organisation's security posture also hinders business agility, especially when dealing with cloud deployments, he said, adding a recommendation that as IT leaders rolled out multi-cloud deployment architectures, a better approach would be to consider a "natively engineered Next-Generation Security Platform enabling them to safely embrace any cloud - public, private, hybrid and SaaS - with consistent visibility, operations, control and cyber threat prevention."



