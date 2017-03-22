Criminals Getting Creative: The Most Unusual Types of Ransomware

Security expert David Balaban examines some of the latest and strangest types of ransomware plaguing Internet users today

Ransomware is a steadily growing threat to home users, enterprises, critical infrastructure companies and even governments around the globe. The ubiquitous online extortion epidemic zeroes in on people's personal data and organizations' proprietary records and pressures victims into coughing up Bitcoins for recovery. Ever since the prototype of present-day ransomware called CryptoLocker surfaced in 2013, the attack workflow has been invariable for years: encrypting files on a target's local and network drives and then demanding money in exchange for the decryption key.

However, the crooks are in perpetual search for new ways to make more money. As the mainstream ransomware market is highly competitive, innovative and offbeat things are starting to take root in this cybercrime ecosystem. Below is a list of recent incidents that stand out from the crowd.

TV ransomware is already here

What seemed to be science fiction yesterday is today's reality. In late December 2016, researchers spotted a piece of ransomware infecting Android-based LG Smart TVs. The malicious code called FLocker displayed a rogue FBI themed warning screen on top of an infected TV's regular interface and demanded a fee of $500 for unlocking. It came bundled with a multimedia app downloaded from an unofficial resource. The Trojan turned out persistent enough to prevent victims from resetting the plagued TV.

IoT thermostats are vulnerable too

The Internet of Things (IoT) is shaping up to be a major low-hanging fruit for threat actors. A group of white hat hackers from the UK created a proof-of-concept ransomware that infects smart thermostats. Taking the floor at Def Con 24 event held in Las Vegas in August 2016, Andrew Tierney and Ken Munro of Pen Test Partners LLP demonstrated how easy it is to execute ransomware on such devices, set arbitrary temperature and demand money to get control back.

Mac ransomware gaining momentum

Ransomware targeting Mac OS X isn't a new phenomenon, but it is still less common than Windows counterparts due to the robustness of the platform's security architecture. However, a recent sample called Patcher gets around these defenses in the blink of an eye. Its downloader is camouflaged as a crack tool for Adobe Premiere CC 2017 and Office 2016 suites. Instead of patching the software as promised, though, it encrypts a victim's valuable data and requests 0.25 Bitcoin for recovery. The worst part about this malware is that the crypto implementation is crude and buggy, therefore it may be impossible to decrypt hostage files even if the ransom is paid.

