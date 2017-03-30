CyberSecurity Malaysia in Asia Pacific drill to combat DDOS attacks

The Asia Pacific Computer Emergency Response Team’s (APCERT) drill tested the response capability of leading Computer Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRT) from the Asia Pacific economies.

National digital security specialist CyberSecurity Malaysia has taken part in an Asia Pacific drill to test preparedness for DDOS attacks.



Themed 'Emergence of a New Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Threat,' this year's Asia Pacific Computer Emergency Response Team's (APCERT) drill tested different response capabilities of leading Computer Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRT) from the Asia Pacific economies.



Throughout the exercise, which was completed on 22 March 2017, the participating teams activated and tested their incident handling arrangements.



Commenting on the operation, Dato' Dr. Haji Amirudin Abdul Wahab, chief executive officer of CyberSecurity Malaysia, said: "Our participation in the APCERT drill is very important indeed as we believe nations in the Asia Pacific region should band together and collaborate more closely to enhance our skills, expertise and process in incident response handling to increase our vigilance against the current trends of DDoS threats."



Dr Amirudin said that CyberSecurity Malaysia and its counterparts in the region are deepening collaboration to target and mitigate DDoS threats.



DDOS increase in Malaysia



He added that in Malaysia, incidents involving DDoS attacks have been on the rise for the past three years. Such attacks reported to CyberSecurity Malaysia increased to 66 in 2016, almost double from 38 incidents in 2015. In 2014, the incidents recorded stood at 38. As of February 2017, CyberSecurity Malaysia has recorded 11 incidents involving DDoS attacks.



The APCERT drill included interaction with local and international CSIRTs/CERTs, and victim organisations, for the coordinated suspension of malicious infrastructure, analysis of malicious code, as well as notification and assistance to affected entities.



In addition to Malaysia, 23 APCERT teams from 17 other economies (Australia, Brunei, People's Republic of China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Macao, Mongolia, Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam) along with 4 CSIRTs from 4 member countries (Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Pakistan) of the OIC-CERT participated in the drill.



Held for the sixth time, this year's drill also involved the participation of members from the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation - Computer Emergency Response Team (OIC-CERT).



CyberSecurity Malaysia, which is the permanent secretariat for the OIC-CERT, leads the cyber security efforts among the OIC member countries.



APCERT was established by leading and national Computer Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRTs) from the economies of the Asia Pacific region to improve cooperation, response and information sharing among CSIRTs in the region. APCERT Operational Members consist of 28 CSIRTs from 20 economies.



OIC-CERT was established in January 2009, to provide a platform for member countries to explore and to develop collaborative initiatives and possible partnerships in matters pertaining to cyber security that shall strengthen their self-reliant in the cyberspace. OIC-CERT consists of 33 CERTs, cyber security related agencies and professional from 20 economies.



