Cybersecurity predictions in the zero perimeter world

This vendor-written piece has been edited by Executive Networks Media but readers should note it will likely favour the submitter's approach.

Despite growing investments in defensive technologies, cyber breaches continue to proliferate. In a world where malware is continually evolving, critical data is moving to the cloud, and criminals are exploring new vectors of attack, how can security professionals stay up to date with, and keep ahead of, changes in the industry?

Traditional security perimeters are eroding or becoming obsolete; rather than focus on building bigger walls, the industry needs better visibility into what is happening to their critical data - Understanding how, when and why people interact with critical data, no matter where it is located, is crucial.

I'd like to outline major security shifts Forcepoint expects to happen in 2018. At the heart of many of these predictions is a requirement to understand the intersection of people, critical data and intellectual property - the human point.

Privacy fights back!

Prediction: 2018 will ignite a broad and polarizing privacy debate not just within governments, but between ordinary people.

The last two years have seen a steady erosion of the line between the personal and public sphere - even Internet Service Providers have the legal right to sell customer data. To date, privacy has not put up much of a fight. 2018 will ignite a broad and polarizing privacy debate not just within governments, but between ordinary people. Come May 2018, the European Union (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will become enforceable by law, and would require global organizations that hold the personal data of EU residents to adhere to new requirements around control, processing and protection. The GDPR may be the first regulation to set the bar so high, but other countries will follow the EU in terms of updating their regulations to match this new standard for data protection.

Disruption of things

Prediction: IoT is not held to ransom, but instead becomes a target for mass disruption.

The popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) has become increasingly evident over the past year: Gartner forecasts 8.4 billion connected things will be in use worldwide in 2017, up 31% from 2016. This is particularly relevant within enterprises where logistical and supply chain sensors and healthcare devices are critical parts of infrastructure. The internet of connected things offers access both to massive amounts of critical data and to "the disruption of things." For example, it will be possible for any attacker with disruption in mind to steal credentials or insert malware into systems.

The rise of cryptocurrency hacks

Prediction: Attackers will target vulnerabilities in systems that implement blockchain technology associated with digital currencies.

