Handling cloud security still keeps CIOs up at night

Michelle Ong in Malaysia addresses the problem of visibility of physical vs cloud workloads.

According to a recent survey by ESG Research, 62 percent of cybersecurity professionals say it is difficult to get the same level of visibility into cloud-based workloads as they have on their physical networks.



Michelle Ong, Malaysia country manager for networks security specialist Fortinet, said the survey also noted that 56 percent said that their organisation's current network security operations and processes lacked "the right level of automation and orchestration needed for the cloud."



Ong said that to achieve the scale, elasticity, and efficiency benefits of the cloud, the data and security elements across all environments must be integrated, visible and able to share intelligence to ensure automated protection.



"Companies are building out flexible and scalable infrastructure with the use of private and public clouds," she said. "As such, maintaining a strong and consistent security posture is essential."



Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst at ZK Research, said: "Cloud services are being consumed much faster than premise-based infrastructure or applications, but how to handle cloud security still keeps CIOs up at night."



"Like any IT resource, cloud services must be managed and secured using policy, monitoring applications and integrated security tools," said Kerravala.



Ong said security solutions need to offer "capabilities across private, infrastructure and application (SaaS) clouds. These range from increased scalability, new public cloud features and SaaS visibility."



She added Fortinet has therefore just "extended and enhanced the performance, automation, visibility and management of the company's Security Fabric into all types of cloud environments, spanning private and public Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) clouds to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications via a new CASB offering, delivering optimal security performance at cloud-scale."



