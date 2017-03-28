Increase in Asia Pacific cybercriminal attacks

Ransomware, ad fraud and botnets risen to prominence in the current threat landscape.

A new report from Malwarebytes has identified a significant shift in cybercriminal attack and malware methodology from previous years.

Ransomware, ad fraud and botnets have risen to prominence in the current threat landscape. Specifically in Asia Pacific, botnets reigned supreme, with the region accounting for more than 50 percent of botnet incidences globally.

Android malware was also present in significant numbers in the region, with the top three countries accounting for 15 percent of detections globally.

The region comprised more than a quarter (27 percent) of banking Trojans detections across the globe.

"To protect users in Asia Pacific from cyber criminals, we must possess an intimate understanding of their methodologies and tactics," said Jeff Hurmuses, area vice president and managing director, Asia Pacific, Malwarebytes.

Emerging markets more susceptible to malware

Emerging markets in Asia Pacific such as Indonesia, India, Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia are more susceptible to malware infections than their counterparts.

Asia Pacific contributed significantly to the total number of malware infections detected globally, with 3 countries -- namely Indonesia, India and the Philippines -- amongst the top 10 countries with most malware infections globally.

The Asia Pacific is relatively untouched by ad fraud, adware and ransomware as no individual Asia Pacific country accounted for more than 2.5 percent of detections globally in these categories.

As ransomware, ad fraud and adware provide a source of direct profit, cybercriminals will turn their attention towards developed markets in the Asia Pacific once Europe and the US begin deploying counter measures more actively.

"In Asia Pacific, we are seeing that botnets are particularly rampant. A particularly sneaky malware - botnets can remain undetected for long periods of time and expose users to other malware threats and infections," added Hurmuses. "As individuals and businesses become more reliant on computing in their professional and daily life, it is imperative they remain aware of new cyber attack methodologies and how they can impact them."

