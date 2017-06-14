Industry partners deliver anti-ransomware solution for Malaysia's SMEs

A new data security system has the ability to recover and restore data to its original state.

An industry partnership has announced a new anti-ransomware solution in Malaysia, which they said is capable of recovering and restoring data to its original state.



The data security system, which is now available, will help companies of all sizes to better combat ransomware and especially help enterprises minimise revenue losses in revenue over the years, said Malaysia-based Simon Ng (pic below, who is regional director for South Asia of ProphetStor Data Services (ProphetStor), a software-defined storage (SDS) and data services solutions provided.



Ng said the collaboration with Innovix Distribution (Innovix) also includes solutions from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in the new data security system.



He explained that the anti-ransomware solution bundle "is unique because it can provide Assured Recovery and Enhanced Protection Policy to safeguard against ransomware, which means that customers can achieve full server recovery up to the last snapshot stored within minutes."

"Customers who sign-up for the ProphetStor DR Prophet Software-Defined Data Protection bundle will be provided with hardware, storage, protection software and a virtual standby recovery server - making it one of the most affordable All-In-One (AIO) solution bundles to safeguard against ransomware in the market," Ng said.



What this promises customers is "a powerful anti-ransomware software with the ability to recover any file, folder, disk and even entire servers from being hijacked or stolen and restore them to the original state," he emphasised.



CyberSecurity Malaysia's chief executive officer Dato' Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab first singled out ransomware as a major threat vector more than two years ago including a national alert last year. In 2015, the agency said it was continuing to building up cybersecurity and ransomware preparedness [see - CyberSecurity Malaysia gears up to tackle ransomware].



Especially for SMEs



"The solution bundle is tailored for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the healthcare, food and beverage, hospitality and manufacturing industries, and own Point-of-Sale, warehousing, finance and inventory systems," said Ng.



"The software is powered by the HPE ProLiant ML10 Gen9 server and HPE ProLiant ML30 Gen9 server, which helps cost-conscious customers to reap the benefits from an all-in-one solution bundle," he said.



Adding his comments, Thomas Teng, head of Innovix Distribution Malaysia, said: "With a competitive All-In-One solution bundle, we can provide channel partners with the latest technology and resources they need to address any market opportunity."



