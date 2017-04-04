Kaspersky Lab calls for cybersecurity research papers from students in Singapore

Open to students enrolled in Bachelors, Masters or PhD programme, the Cybersecurity Research Competition aims to encourage and reward research contributions to cybersecurity science from student researches.

Global cybersecurity company, Kaspersky Lab, is hosting a Cybersecurity Research Competition in Singapore.

Open to students in Singapore, who are enrolled in Bachelor's, Master's and PhD programmes, the competition provides them a platform to share their knowledge and experiences, explore new innovative ideas, and drive cybersecurity technology development.

The competition also aims to reward undergraduate and graduate students who have contributed to cybersecurity science research. "This competition is a unique platform that brings together young researchers, leading IT security experts and university professors from all over Singapore in a collaborative, fun and creative environment," said Dmitry Postelnik, Head of Educational Programs, Kaspersky Lab.

He added: "Kaspersky Lab hopes this competition can spark the curiosity of as many people as possible, and show the many different ways to step into the cybersecurity industry. We want to demonstrate that cybersecurity is fascinating. The world needs more highly skilled people in cybersecurity and Singapore has the talent to fill this need."

To enter the competition, students are required to submit a research paper - including a complete summary of the research in 500 words or less - on a cybersecurity topic by 20 April 2017 to academy@kaspersky.com. A signed letter from their school's Department of Head will also be required to verify the document submitted is original.

The topics the competition is interested in are:

Emerging threats for emerging platforms.

Securing cloud, virtual and big data infrastructure.

Future protection technologies, such as proactive detection technologies, filtering technologies, data privacy, web application security.

Securing corporate infrastructure, such as how to combat advanced persistent threats (APTS), vulnerabilities, rootkits/bootkits, and botnets.

Security education. Tools and resources to raise and promote IT security awareness, including advertising and marketing tools.

Experts from Kaspersky Lab will evaluate and select the best entries. Entries will be assessed on how well students apply scientific methods to address a genuine social-economic issue.

Winners of the competition will receive free tickets to RSA Conference 2017 which will take place in Singapore later this year.

