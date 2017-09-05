Philippines records over 3 million malware incidents in Q2 2017

More than 12 million local threat incidents were also recorded during the period, according to Kaspersky Lab.



Credit: Kaspersky Lab

Security company, Kaspersky Lab, has detected 3.17 million malware incidents in the Philippines during the second quarter (Q2) of 2017.

The findings were based on the local computers that participated in the Kaspersky Security Network (KSN). KSN processes depersonalised cybersecurity-related data from voluntary Kaspersky Lab product users.

According to Kaspersky Lab, attackers used browsers to disseminate malware to the computer users. Overall, 19.2 percent of the participants were targeted by online threats from April to June this year.

Besides that, more than half (56.6 percent) were targeted by local threats or malware spread via USB drivers, CDs and DVDs, and other "offline" methods. Kaspersky Lab detected 12.1 million local threat incidents in the country in Q2.

Capitalising on WannaCry incident

Meanwhile, Kaspersky Lab's Spam and Phishing in Q2 2017 report found that spammers were trying to capitalise on public fears during the WannaCry ransomware attacks in May.

Cybercriminals used the incident to send out spam and phishing e-mails to victims, which were masked as emails that claim to help them get their encrypted data back. Spammers also used the traditional scheme of fraudulent offers to install software updates on affected computers. However, the links redirected users to phishing pages, where their personal data were stolen.

"During the second quarter of the year, we have seen that the main trends in spam and phishing attacks have continued to grow. The use of WannaCry in mass mailings proves that cybercriminals are very attentive and reactive to international events," said Darya Gudkova, spam analyst expert at Kaspersky Lab.

Spammers have also targeted enterprises using malicious mailing cloaked as corporate dialogues. The attackers also used identities of corporate mail services, including real signatures, logos, and even banking information.

They attached exploit packages in their e-mails to steal the victim's FTP, e-mail and passwords. Most of the attacks in the corporate segment were after financial gains, said Kaspersky Lab experts.

"Cybercriminals have started to focus more on the B2B sector, seeing it as lucrative. We expect this tendency will continue to grow, and the overall amount of corporate attacks and their variety will expand," said Darya Gudkova, spam analyst expert at Kaspersky Lab.

The volume of malicious mailings have grown by 17 percent from April to June this year.

