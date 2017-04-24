Phishing attacks using internationalized domains are hard to block

Chrome and Firefox developers attempt to find a balance between showing internationalized domain names and protecting users from phishing

The latest version of Google Chrome, released earlier this week, restricts how domain names that use non-Latin characters are displayed in the browser. This change is in response to a recently disclosed technique that could allow attackers to create highly credible phishing websites.

The ability to register domain names made up of characters like those found in the Arabic, Chinese, Cyrillic, Hebrew and other non-Latin alphabets dates back over a decade. Since 2009, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has also approved a large number of internationalized top-level domains (TLDs) -- domain extensions -- written with such characters.

When used in the Domain Name System (DNS) -- the internet's address book -- internationalized domain names are converted into ASCII-compatible form using a system called Punycode. However, when displayed to users inside browsers and other applications that support Unicode, they are shown with their intended non-Latin characters, making it possible for billions of internet users to read domain names in their native languages and scripts.

While this is great for global internet usability, the use of internationalized domain names does raise security problems because some alphabets contain characters that look very similar to Latin letters and this can be abused to spoof URLs. For example, the letters "a" in the Cyrillic and Latin scripts are visually identical, even though they're different characters with different Unicode values: U+0430 and U+0061.

This similarity would allow people to create the domain name apple.com using the letter "a" from the Cyrillic alphabet and the rest from the Latin alphabet. Such a domain name could be used to set up a phishing website that would be very hard to distinguish from the real one if the browser would visually show apple.com for both in the address bar.

To prevent these so-called homograph attacks, browsers perform a series of complex checks to decide if it's best to display domain names using their intended scripts or to display their equivalents in Punycode instead. One of the rules they enforce is that if Latin, Cyrillic or Greek characters are mixed together, then Punycode will always be used.

The Punycode version of the apple.com domain mentioned above, where the letter "a" is from Cyrillic, would be: xn--pple-43d.com. That's what users would see in the browser address bar.

However, taking things further, a Web application developer named Xudong Zheng realized that for some domain names or brands it is possible to replace all of the letters with visually similar ones from a different script. For example, there are lookalike chracters in Cyrillic for all the letters in the word apple. In this case, the browser filter above would no longer apply because there is no mixed script in the name.

