Russian cybersecurity firm deepens B2B focus in Malaysia

Malaysian B2B channel distributor Digital Paper said it will bring two distinct approaches to the local market.

Russian cybersecurity solutions firm Kaspersky Lab said it is deepening its B2B (business to business) focus in Malaysia.



Sylvia Ng, general manager, Kaspersky Lab - SEA, said the company has officially appointed local B2B channel partner Digital Paper to help reach out to the market.



"Digital Paper brings two very distinct approaches to the market," Ng explained. "Their extended role will add to our SMB routes to market in Malaysia. Their Value Added Distribution offering encompasses technical excellence and experience in the security arena, while they can also help our business get further reach into the mass reseller community, a move which is invaluable for resellers and customers alike."



Commenting on the appointment, Rickie Liew, managing director of Digital Paper, said, "The cyber-threat landscape is evolving and this relationship will help us to deliver a value-add proposition for businesses from a company that is globally renowned for its knowledge and expertise in the cybersecurity arena."

Liew said Digital Paper has deep knowledge of the SMB security sector, along with experienced IT specialists and a broad reach with more than eight multinational companies in the areas of marketing, support and distribution



"Protection is not just about patching on basic security for businesses today," Kaspersky Lab's Ng added. "It is about building cyber-resilience into the very heart of operations. There is an immense opportunity for the channel and we are delighted to bring Digital Paper on board to bolster the sales process."

