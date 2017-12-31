Security trends 2018: biometric hacking, state-sponsored attacks, daring cyber heists

What does 2018 have in store for cyber security, and could it possibly be worse than this year?

There are only a couple of near-certainties for cybersecurity in 2018: that the market will continue to be buoyant and that attacks will become more sophisticated.

Gartner predicts worldwide security spending will reach $96 billion in 2018, up eight percent from this year – good news for the cyber security industrial complex.

It’s easy to see why.

If any year can lay claim to be the one where cybersecurity problems really entered mainstream discourse, 2017 is a good candidate.

The year got started with a hangover from 2016 that suggested Russian interference in the run-up to America’s election, and possible interference in the Brexit vote from coordinated astroturfing campaigns on social media and forums.

That wheel kept turning and now ‘state sponsored’ has become something of a synonym, whether correctly or not, for ‘Russia’ – with businesses now trashing Kaspersky contracts based on allegations against the vendor.

Now, in the UK banks will have to report data breaches and incidents or risk fines, and with GDPR coming into effect on 25 May next year, the complex security landscape will be something organisations of all sizes will have to pay close attention to.

In an increasingly connected world, where the chaos of so many different events and actors, nations, businesses, consumers and markets, legitimate or illegitimate, it’s naturally tough to chart where things might be headed without resorting to educated guesswork. So read on for just that: where we see cybersecurity going in 2018.

Rogue AI

We don’t necessarily predict that 2018 is going to be the year the kill-all-humans trope comes to life. But UK cybersecurity vendor Darktrace, which uses machine learning to proactively hunt threats, is deeply concerned that if the good guys are looking at using AI, there’s a good chance hackers will be too.

Although truly AI-augmented malware has not yet been seen in the wild, director of cyber analysis at Darktrace Andrew Tsonchev told Computerworld UK that it’s not beyond imagination to think of sophisticated phishing tools that use machine learning to better target individuals or businesses.

"This is something we are super focused on – it's what we do – and we're very aware of the benefits, so we are very worried about the stage when there is widespread access and adoption of AI-enabled malware and toolkits for attackers to use," explained Tsonchev.

"That is because by and large, applications of AI unlock decision-making, and that is what human-driven attacks do. You have an attacker in a network, on a keyboard, and they can case the joint. They can see what the weak points are. They can adapt the attack path they follow to the particular environment they find themselves in, that's why they're hard to detect.

