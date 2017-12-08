Smart City Security: CyberSecurity Malaysia launches 'first if its kind' IoT penetration testing system

CyberSecurity Malaysia CEO Dato’ Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab told Computerworld Malaysia that ‘VAPT also extends to assessing SCADA/ Industrial Control System security.’

Photo: Signing of the Memorandum of Agreement at Perbadanan Putrajaya HQ (From left) CyberSecurity Malaysia CEO Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab; and PPJ president Datuk Seri Hasim Ismail.

National digital security specialist CyberSecurity Malaysia said it has launched a vulnerability assessment and penetration testing system for Internet of Things (IoT) and other components of Smart City developments in the federal government's administrative centre Putrajaya.



CyberSecurity Malaysia signed an agreement to work with Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) to examine Smart City security projects at the official announcement, held at Perbadanan Putrajaya HQ on Monday 4 December 2017.



The agreement, which was signed by PPJ president Datuk Seri Hasim Ismail and CyberSecurity Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab, is intended to strengthen cybersecurity aspects of Smart City development with particular focus on IoT systems, said Dr Amirudin told Computerworld Malaysia after the event.



He confirmed that the Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) system is 'a first of its kind for Malaysia.'



"The project will take just over two years [2017-2019] and is divided into seven scopes such as public WiFi and CCTV," explained Dr Amirudin, adding that the agency will also examine the digital security aspects of the smart systems handling traffic lights, Putrajaya Lake water quality monitoring, Putrajaya Dam monitoring, Common Utility Trench (CUT) and Weather monitoring.



He added that, "The VAPT is not just for security assessment of IT systems but also will test supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA)/ industrial control system security as well as IoT devices."



