Why CyberSecurity Malaysia was in Azerbaijan

CyberSecurity Malaysia CEO Dato’ Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab told Computerworld Malaysia that some 200 participants from 34 countries gathered in Baku, Azerbaijan to discuss their cyber security agendas.

Photo (official): OIC-CERT 2017 Participants

The participants, which included representatives from 21 Organisation of Islamic Cooperation - Computer Emergency Response Team (OIC-CERT) member countries, attended (6 to 9 November) the ninth edition of this annual event, this time - themed 'Uncovering Future Threats.'



Officiating the proceedings, Mursal Valiyev, the deputy head of Special State Protection Services and Head of Special Communication and Information Security State Agency of Azerbaijan, said: "International collaboration and cooperation in the field of cybersecurity is crucial in combating cybercrime as no one nation can work alone in facing its borderless nature."



Chairman of the board of directors for CyberSecurity Malaysia, General Tan Sri Dato' Seri Panglima Mohd Azumi Mohamed (Retired), who is advisor to the OIC-CERT Chair explained that this year's theme is concerned with "uncovering future cyber threats looming on the horizon and the need to ensure that all levels of organisations are well prepared to face any circumstances."



"With the right focus and efforts, the damages caused by these threats can be minimised," Tan Sri Azumi said.



What's different this year?



Engr. Bader Ali Said Al Salehi, the Chair of the OIC-CERT and the director general of the Oman National CERT, said, "This annual event has the most country participation so far and this provides a good opportunity for OIC-CERT members to have face-to-face interaction to discuss cyber security and incident handling issues".



He also suggested that this year's theme "blended well with the OIC-CERT cyber security strategy and business plan that looks into organisational structure, standards and regulations, technical and technology, capacity building, international cooperation and promotion and awareness."



In conjunction with the Annual Conference, two technical workshops and a forum session were conducted. The workshop on the National Framework for Cybersecurity Education involved exercises simulating business environment facing a series of unexpected cyber threats, and the workshop Utilizing Endpoint Analysis Data on Big Data Platforms to Discover Threats Against Large Scale Enterprises. The forum session with ADA University on Transforming Education with Technology was held to discuss the state of education in Information Communication Technology.



OIC-CERT was established in year 2009, to provide a platform for member countries to explore and to develop collaborative initiatives and possible partnerships in matters pertaining to cyber security that shall strengthen their self-reliant in the cyberspace. To date, the OIC-CERT has 41 members from 21 OIC countries.



Malaysia's role



On Saturday (11 November 2017), CyberSecurity Malaysia's chief executive officer Dato' Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab (pic below) confirmed to Computerworld Malaysia that the four-day conference was part of a continuous initiative by the OIC-CERT to enhance cyber security and raising awareness through international cooperation among the members and other information security organisations.

